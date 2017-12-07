Calendar » 40-Hour Domestic Violence Training Certification

December 7, 2017 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

Become part of the solution... take the domestic violence advocacy certification! Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is hosting a 40-hour domestic violence training certification. Certificate of completion will be provided for those who finish the 40 hours. A limited number of makeup training hours will be available in the coming year.

Dates & Times

December 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15, 2017

8am – 5pm

Who Should Attend

· Friends

· Family

· Volunteers

· Individuals interested in the community

· Therapists

· Medical personnel

· Law enforcement personnel

· Professionals in social services agencies

Why You Should Attend

· Educate local teens about healthy relationships and early warning signs of abuse.

· Directly impact the lives of domestic violence victims as a client advocate.

· Support agency efforts to raise community awareness with public events and campaigns.

Contact Info

Eloisa Patterson, Outreach & Program Development Coordinator

(661) 477-7145

[email protected]