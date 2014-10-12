Calendar » 43rd Annual Fiddlers’ Festival/10th Annual GVAA Art Festival

October 12, 2014 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Date

Sunday, October 12, 2014

Time

10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Place

Rancho La Patera & Stow House

304 N. Los Carneros Road

Goleta, California 93117

Ticket prices

$20 General admission

$15 Seniors (65+) and Students with ID

Free 17 and under

The 43rd Annual Fiddlers’ Festival and 10th Annual Goleta Valley Art Association Art Festival will be presented on Sunday, October 12, 2014 from 10 am – 5 pm at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, Ca 93117

$20 General Admission

$15 Seniors (65 +) and Students with ID

Free 17 and under

For more information: http://fiddlersconvention.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheOldTimeFiddlersConventionAndFestival

The festival is once again produced and staffed by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. Your attendance and purchases at the festival make the local and international work of Rotary Sunrise possible. This includes two annual dental clinics in Santa Barbara, significant improvements to Camp Whittier (a local camp for at risk youth), dictionaries for third graders in Santa Barbara schools, the Rotary Club's work in Nicaragua to improve health clinics and install a water system in two villages, and much more.