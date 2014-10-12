43rd Annual Fiddlers’ Festival/10th Annual GVAA Art Festival
Date
Sunday, October 12, 2014
Time
10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Place
Rancho La Patera & Stow House
304 N. Los Carneros Road
Goleta, California 93117
Ticket prices
$20 General admission
$15 Seniors (65+) and Students with ID
Free 17 and under
The 43rd Annual Fiddlers’ Festival and 10th Annual Goleta Valley Art Association Art Festival will be presented on Sunday, October 12, 2014 from 10 am – 5 pm at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, Ca 93117
For more information: http://fiddlersconvention.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheOldTimeFiddlersConventionAndFestival
The festival is once again produced and staffed by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. Your attendance and purchases at the festival make the local and international work of Rotary Sunrise possible. This includes two annual dental clinics in Santa Barbara, significant improvements to Camp Whittier (a local camp for at risk youth), dictionaries for third graders in Santa Barbara schools, the Rotary Club's work in Nicaragua to improve health clinics and install a water system in two villages, and much more.
