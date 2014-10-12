Monday, June 25 , 2018, 11:45 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

43rd Annual Fiddlers’ Festival/10th Annual GVAA Art Festival

October 12, 2014 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

     Sunday, October 12, 2014
     10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
     Rancho La Patera & Stow House
     304 N. Los Carneros Road
     Goleta, California 93117
     $20  General admission
     $15  Seniors (65+) and Students with ID
     Free 17 and under

The 43rd Annual Fiddlers’ Festival and 10th Annual Goleta Valley Art Association Art Festival will be presented on Sunday, October 12, 2014 from 10 am – 5 pm at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road,  Goleta, Ca  93117

For more information: http://fiddlersconvention.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheOldTimeFiddlersConventionAndFestival

The festival is once again produced and staffed by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. Your attendance and purchases at the festival make the local and international work of Rotary Sunrise possible. This includes two annual dental clinics in Santa Barbara, significant improvements to Camp Whittier (a local camp for at risk youth), dictionaries for third graders in Santa Barbara schools, the Rotary Club's work in Nicaragua to improve health clinics and install a water system in two villages, and much more.

 

