Calendar » 43rd Annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival

July 31, 2016 from 11:00am - 7:00pm

The SANTA BARBARA GREEK FESTIVAL celebrates its 43rd Year on July 30th and 31st when Santa Barbara’s Oak Park transforms into a Greek Village with all the sights, sounds, aromas, and flavors that the Mediterranean has to offer. The Santa Barbara Greek Festival is one of the oldest and largest ethnic festivals on the West Coast, and Santa Barbara festival-goers know that this is their once-a-year opportunity to “Be Greek for the Weekend”!

FOOD! Bring your appetite and indulge your tastes for an authentically prepared Greek Feast of flavors, including moussaka, gyros, dolmathes, spanakopita, tyropita, lemon chicken, paidakia (lamb lollipops), chicken gyros, and souvlaki, along with fabulous desserts like baklava, kourabiedes (classic Greek wedding cookies), koulourakia (twisted butter cookies), karithopita (moist walnut cake), yiaourtopita (yogurt cake), and melomakarona (spicey cookies made with honey & walnuts).

ENTERTAINMENT! Make your way to the Oak Park Stage and join in the fun! Dance to the exciting rhythms and sounds of live Greek music. Enjoy the performances of award-winning Greek Dance Troupes, including Santa Barbara’s own local dancers performing intricate steps in authentic costumes. Catch one of several vocal and instrumental performances each day by the fabulous Village Greeks at the Parthenon Stage.

SHOPPING! Shop at the Greek Boutiques – where you can purchase authentic imported jewelry, art, and clothing, then meander through the Greek-American Agora, or marketplace.

PARKING! Take advantage of our FREE SHUTTLE SERVICE between the Sansum Medical Clinic parking lot, 317 W. Pueblo, and Oak Park!

PLAN TO ATTEND! The 43RD Annual Santa Barbara Greek Festival, Saturday and Sunday, JULY 30th and 31st from 11 ‘til 7 at Oak Park, Santa Barbara. Admission is FREE!

The Santa Barbara Greek Festival is sponsored by Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

Join us for Sunday morning Church Services at 9:00AM at the Oak Park stage.