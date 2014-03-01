Calendar » 45th Annual Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival

March 1, 2014 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Instrumental Music Department is proud to host the 45th annual DP Jazz Festival on Saturday, March 1 from 8a-5p. Area High School and Junior High School jazz bands will come together in the Dos Pueblos Elings Performing Arts Center to play throughout the day for the love of jazz and in the atmosphere of friendly competition. Stick around to hear the SBCC Lunch Break Band at 1:00, and enjoy locally baked goodies and pizza. We promise a great day of jazz!

Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $5 for students.