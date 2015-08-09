Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:13 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

46th Annual Fiesta Concert

August 9, 2015 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

 CELEBRATES ITS 46TH ANNUAL OLD SPANISH DAYS FIESTA CONCERT ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 9TH AT 3:30PM IN THE BEAUTIFUL OPEN AIR ACOUSTICS OF THE GRAND ARCH AT THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS

 

  

