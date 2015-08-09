46th Annual Fiesta Concert
CELEBRATES ITS 46TH ANNUAL OLD SPANISH DAYS FIESTA CONCERT ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 9TH AT 3:30PM IN THE BEAUTIFUL OPEN AIR ACOUSTICS OF THE GRAND ARCH AT THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS
SUMMARY FACTS:
- Starts: August 9, 2015 3:30pm - 5:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens
- Website: http://www.cieloperformingarts.org