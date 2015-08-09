Calendar » 46th Annual Fiesta Concert

August 9, 2015 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

CELEBRATES ITS 46TH ANNUAL OLD SPANISH DAYS FIESTA CONCERT ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 9TH AT 3:30PM IN THE BEAUTIFUL OPEN AIR ACOUSTICS OF THE GRAND ARCH AT THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS

SUMMARY FACTS:

WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

46th Annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Concert

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9th at 3:30pm in the historic Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, downtown Santa Barbara

TICKETS: This concert is free to the public