46th Annual Free Fiesta Concert

August 5, 2012 from 3:30 p.m.

Featuring a Sampling of Masterworks including Spanish Drama from a Verdi Opera, a Taste of Mozart’s Comic Wit, the Sizzle of Bizet’s “Carmen,” and Cesar Frank’s Only Symphony Starring Celeste Tavera, Soprano, and Emil Cristescu, Baritone This year, the popular Free Fiesta Concert turns 46 and offers an exciting array of classical music’s greatest hits designed to suit everyone’s taste. West Coast Symphony along with guest artists will perform the annual uplifting event that traditionally closes Old Spanish Days on a high note. Guest Conductor, Dr. Michael Shasberger, will treat the audience to the rarely heard Overture to “La forza del destino” from the opera by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi (1813 –1901), in addition to leading the orchestra in Overture to The Impresario from the comic singspiel by Austrian composer Wolfgang Mozart (1756 – 1791). Rounding out the program are the popular “Les Toreadors” aka Carmen Suite No. 1 by French composer Georges Bizet (1838-1875) -starring Celeste Tavera, Soprano, and Emil Cristescu, Bass-Baritone, and Symphony in D Minor by Belgian composer Cesar Franck (1822 – 1890) will be conducted by Music Director Christopher Story VI. West Coast Ballet and the Spirits of Fiesta will dance at Intermission. The afternoon concert will be held Sunday, August 5th, at 3:30 PM in the lush gardens of Santa Barbara County Courthouse. The four decade old musical adventure has long been a highlight of Fiesta for weary locals seeking a respite following four intense days of Fiesta parties and performances. Picnics on the lawn and the attendance of well-tended children are encouraged. Presented by Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts, the concert is free. For information, please call 805.962-6609.