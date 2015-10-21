Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:00 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

4 Little Girls

October 21, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Film Screening + Discussion/UCSB Multicultural Center Theater

Spike Lee’s documentary recounts events surrounding one of the most infamous hate-crimes of the Civil Rights Movement: the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Four African-American girls lost their lives and the nation was horrified, angered, and galvanized to advance the fight for racial equality and justice. Anna Everett, Professor of Film & Media Studies, will lead a post-film discussion. (102 min, English, 1997)

 

