4th Annual Abstract Art Collective (AAC) Fundraiser for SEE International

June 10, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s Art at the JCC presents the Abstract Art Collective 4th Annual ArtSEE fundraiser, an Abstract Art Collective (AAC) juried exhibit and additional art sale to benefit SEE International at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center. SEE International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization whose volunteer eye surgeons generously work to restore sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide.