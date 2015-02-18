Calendar » 4th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer Kick-off Party

February 18, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join Barbara Ireland and the Cancer Center for an evening of celebration to support breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara! Your ticket will include appetizers, one drink ticket and a raffle ticket for a great prize. We will also host a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Center's breast cancer clinical trials and breast cancer programs, including genetic counseling and patient navigation. Everyone is invited to sign up for the Walk and Run at the event. Come join us for a great party filled with food, friends and fun! For more information, please contact Stephanie Carlyle at (805) 898-2116 or visit www.ccsb.org.