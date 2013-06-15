Calendar » 4th Annual Buddy Walk & Festival

June 15, 2013 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Amazing fun filled day for ALL Live entertainment, lots of activities, games short ceremonial walk around Chase Palm Park. Meet “Mumble & Erik” stars of Happy Feet Two. Jamey Geston 14 yr old singer/songwriter, Ventura Cty Music Awards musician of the yr Jade Hendrix , Wednesday Knights, Spencer the Gardner solo & other surprise guests! From 3 – 4 Rockshop Academy bands will perform All activities, lunch, snacks & drinks included - so bring a picnic blanket and join in a great day at the park!