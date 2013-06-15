4th Annual Buddy Walk & Festival
Amazing fun filled day for ALL Live entertainment, lots of activities, games short ceremonial walk around Chase Palm Park. Meet “Mumble & Erik” stars of Happy Feet Two. Jamey Geston 14 yr old singer/songwriter, Ventura Cty Music Awards musician of the yr Jade Hendrix , Wednesday Knights, Spencer the Gardner solo & other surprise guests! From 3 – 4 Rockshop Academy bands will perform All activities, lunch, snacks & drinks included - so bring a picnic blanket and join in a great day at the park!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Fitch Construction,Montecito Bank & Trust, Graphic Ink, Zodo's, Union Bank, Marborg, Pacific Acoustics-North, AMS Entertainment, LBPS, Tent Merchant, Granite Construction, Home Depot,
- Starts: June 15, 2013 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Price: Fee includes ALL festival activities, food & drink! $25 Adults, $15 Adults w/ DS $10 kids 3-17 & under 3 Free
- Location: Chase Palm Park - Great Meadow, Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.buddywalk.kintera.org/santabarbara
- Sponsors: Fitch Construction,Montecito Bank & Trust, Graphic Ink, Zodo's, Union Bank, Marborg, Pacific Acoustics-North, AMS Entertainment, LBPS, Tent Merchant, Granite Construction, Home Depot,