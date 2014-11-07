Calendar » 4th Annual Film Series

November 7, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well invites the community to their 4th Annual Film Series, a FREE series of film screenings, that explore how aging, loss, and recognition of mortality can deepen one’s appreciation of life. Following each screening, professional guest speakers will facilitate a discussion encouraging participants to voice their thoughts and express their feelings. All screenings are free of charge and no reservations are required. Rocket Gibraltar will be screened in the Parish Hall of the Unitarian Society,1535 Santa Barbara Street, at 7pm on Friday, November 7.

Rocket Gibraltar (1988) is a story of Levi Rockwell, an aging patriarch reunites his entire family at his Long Island estate for his 77th birthday. During the course of the family reunion, Levi's health begins to fail and he passes on a sentimental request that he be given a 'Viking Funeral' after his death. With his adult children consumed by their own personal worries, it is up to the grandchildren to honor Levi's last wishes.

For more information about the Film Series, please call (805) 845-5314