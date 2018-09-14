Calendar » 4th Annual Granada Theatre Legends Gala

September 14, 2018 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The Granada Theatre will host its 4th Annual Legends Gala on Friday, September 14, 2018. The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) is proud to announce its 2018 Legends, singer/songwriter Kenny Loggins, philanthropist Sara Miller McCune, and the Santa Barbara Symphony, who will be honored at the event.



This signature event is one of Santa Barbara’s most impressive productions and features inspiring honorees, extraordinary talent, and dedicated patrons of the arts all in one place to support Santa Barbara’s cultural community. The Legends Gala honors individuals and organizations that have had a significant impact on the performing arts. The Legends Gala is an exceptional black-tie affair set in the stunning Granada Theatre, where guests enjoy an exclusive on stage experience. A gourmet dinner by Duo Events will complement a night of sparkling entertainment. All proceeds from the Legends Gala will help to ensure that this state-of-the-art venue continues to actively engage the community through diverse live performance and filmed entertainment programming.



Sponsorship opportunities for the Legends Gala are still available. For more information about tables and additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, Vice President for Advancement, at 805-899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, please visit www.granadasb.org.