Calendar » 4th Annual K-9 PALS Dog Festival & Great Ball Drop

September 29, 2012 from 11:00am - 3:00pm

Great family and dog friendly fundraiser event. ALL proceeds will go to K-9 PALS Medical Fund for homeless and abandoned dogs of Santa Barbara County. Adoptable dogs, dog talent & costume contests, music, food, agility, fly ball, Search Dog & K-9 Police demos. Approximately 2:00 pm SB Fire Dept truck will release 1000 tennis balls into the air and drop them over prize board. Raffle tickets available prior to event - 1 ticket for $10, 10 tickets for $90 [email protected] for more information.