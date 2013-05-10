4th Annual Paper Ball- British Invasion!
On Friday, May 10th, Veteran’s Memorial will be rocking with Waldorf Santa Barbara parents, supporters and the community at large. The school’s 4th Annual Paper Ball has a British Invasion theme and attendees will sip Firestone Pale Ale, Frey Vineyards Wine, eat from local chef Jason Bank’s menu of fish and chips, bangers and mash and English cottage pies and rock the night away in ornate paper British Invasion themed outfits to Las Vegas cover band The Limit, starring John Lombardo.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Bank and Trust and Union Bank, Rewind Photography, Santa Barbara Independent, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Ooty’s Scooters, Luna Madre, Frey Vineyards, Clarissa Koenig Photography, Spruced
- Starts: May 10, 2013 6:30pm - 10:30pm
- Price: $100 Individual $1000 Table of 8
- Location: Veteran Memorial 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.waldorfsantabarbara.org
