Calendar » 4th Annual Paper Ball- British Invasion!

May 10, 2013 from 6:30pm - 10:30pm

On Friday, May 10th, Veteran’s Memorial will be rocking with Waldorf Santa Barbara parents, supporters and the community at large. The school’s 4th Annual Paper Ball has a British Invasion theme and attendees will sip Firestone Pale Ale, Frey Vineyards Wine, eat from local chef Jason Bank’s menu of fish and chips, bangers and mash and English cottage pies and rock the night away in ornate paper British Invasion themed outfits to Las Vegas cover band The Limit, starring John Lombardo.