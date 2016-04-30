Calendar » 4th Annual Santa Barbara Business Expo

April 30, 2016 from 9:00am - 2:00pm

SAVE THE DATE and please help spread the word. Long lasting benefits for any business professional. You receive DOUBLE BENEFITS as we are developing TWO easy-access friendly networking avenues:

The On-line Business HUB Santa Barbara (www.BizHUB-sb.com)

The Annual Santa Barbara Business Expo (www.SantaBarbaraBusinessExpo.com)

There is an abundance of business excellence, innovation, and talent in Santa Barbara.

It’s time to Connect, Collaborate, and Celebrate!

The Off-line Annual Santa Barbara Business Expo serves as:

A dynamic and productive venue to Connect, Learn, and Network

Bringing everyone together, Face-to-Face, a valuable opportunity in today’s age of technology.

One Place to Bring It All Together - Save Time, Save Money, Learn, Grow, and have Fun!

The On-line Business HUB serves as:

One Place to Find local Networks and immediate links to their sites

One Place to Find local Directories valuable to business owners

One Place to Find Business Service providers, many whom you may meet face-to-face!

