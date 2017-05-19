Calendar » 4th Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference

May 19, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The Coastal Housing Coalition

Proudly presents the

4th Annual 2017 Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference

Friday, May 19, 2017 – 8:30 – 3:30 p.m.

At the historic Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara

Theme: The Road To Housing

Once again this popular and sold-out conference will feature lots of networking, dynamic keynote speaker, choice of morning and afternoon educational workshops, and panel discussion on timely housing topics and issues. Breakfast, lunch and a post-conference wine reception included.

Up to 250 attendees, including housing providers, developers, business and government leaders, non-profits, architects, real estate professionals, financial institution managers, elected officials, employers, and interested community members will attend. We anticipate another sold-out event.

This year’s keynote speaker is Matthew Fienup, Ph.D. Executive Director, Center for Economic Research and Forecasting (CERF), California Lutheran University. Keynote topic: The Forces and Consequences of the Lack of Workforce Housing.

Tickets are $95 in advance and $125 at the door and include breakfast, lunch, educational workshops, networking, vendor booths, plenary sessions, souvenir program, and concluding wine reception. Sponsorships are available at $500, $1,000, $3,000, $5,000, and $7,500 (Title Sponsor), which include tickets, publicity, booth space, banner privileges, etc. according to sponsor level.

For more info, to register or purchase a visit www.coastalhousingcoalition.org (go to DONATE), email [email protected], or phone (805) 570-1250. Fed. Tax ID # 20-1652456