4th Annual Santa Maria Valley Kite Festival

April 21, 2013 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Going beyond paper, sticks and string, the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Kite Festival takes kite flying to whole new heights! Professional kite fliers teach festival goers about different kinds of kites and kite history. After flying your own, take some time to watch demonstrations of choreographed "kite dancing" set to music! We'll have food, crafts, face painting, a bounce house for the kids and so much more!