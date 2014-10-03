Calendar » 4th Annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament

October 3, 2014 from 12:00pm

The 4th Annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament aims to raise $75,000 for local teachers.

T-off is at 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014, preceded by a putting competition and followed by a catered dinner, silent auction and raffle items.

All proceeds support the Teacher’s Fund, a nonprofit founded by Village Properties Realtors in 2002 to help support local public and private K-12 school teachers buy specifically-requested supplies, materials, equipment and special projects that each teacher needs to benefit their classroom.

Sponsorships: $1,500 (includes a foursome and other perks)

Tee Sponsorships: $300

Foursomes: $1,000 (limited number)

Non-golfer cocktail/dinner tickets: $50

Renee Grubb of Village Properties Realtors is chairing the 4th Annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament. Joining Ms. Grubb are golf tournament committee members Lara Castagnola, Sheela Hunt, Dianne Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Adrienne Schuele, Carol Frazzano, Gary Welterlen, Wayne Natale and Bob Curtis from Village Properties; Steve Puailoa and Grant Brostrom from Cox Media; Amy Clemens from Alliance Wealth Strategies; and Kris Listoe. Village Properties underwrites the event.

For more information, contact Lara Castagnola at 805-683-7354 or email [email protected].