4th Annual VADA Draw

March 18, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

To benefit the Visual Arts & Design Academy (VADA)

Everyone is a winner at the event!

Each ticket buyer goes home with an original work of art.

Original works of art have been donated by more than one hundred professional artists, local and national celebrities, current VADA students, and talented VADA alumni.

At the Draw, ticket holders get to choose a coveted work of art when their name is announced or drawn. Join us in raising funds for this important program.

Ticket prices start at $150

(includes admission for 2 guests, 1 original work of art, hors d'ouvres, and 2 drink tickets)

To purchase tickets, please call 805-966-9101 x5055 or visit: www.vadasbhs.org