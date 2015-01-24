Calendar » 4th Annual Winter Wine Classic - Santa Barbara

January 24, 2015 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara, one of America’s most beautiful cities and the capital of Southern California’s wine country, will become the epicenter of the California wine world on Saturday, January 24, 2015. That’s when one of the largest gatherings ever of the California’s ultra-elite winemaking masters will assemble for the 4th annual “Winter Wine Classic” presented at the luxurious, oceanfront Fess Parker- A Doubletree by Hilton Resort.

Tasting nearly 100 classic California wines of this legendary stature at one event is truly a rare chance for fine wine lovers to taste the very best all in one place. The event will include famous names from the wine world like Bernardus, Charles Krug, Heitz Wine Cellars, Chateau St. Jean, and Peju as well as artisan gold-medal producers such as Ahnfeldt, Beckmen, Grassini, and Tablas Creek who will pour their ultra-premium wines and delight of the hundreds of oenophiles in attendance.

A wide variety of delectable wine-worthy gourmet morsels will be offered by some of the region’s most notable chefs in this luxuriant wine and food celebration. Top Santa Barbara restaurants include Blush, The Lark, Cielito, Olio e Limone, Finch & Fork, Enterprise Fish Company and much more!