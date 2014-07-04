4th of July Elks Family Fun Fair
Our annual Elks Family Fun Fair on July 4,2014 will be an event to remember.
BBQ Chicken lunch(our secret ingredients) will be served from 11:30 am - 4:00 pm for $12.00.
Visit our Baked Goods Booth and our Hamburger ($5.) and Hot Dog ($3) Station.
Games for all ages with Bingo in an air conditioned room and prizes for the winners.
There is no admission charge and plenty of parking.
Music and a great patriotic celebration to honor the birth of our nation.
Address for Elks Lodge #613 is 150 North Kellogg Avenue. Santa Barbara,CA 93111
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Elks Lodge #613
- Starts: July 4, 2014 11:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: Food $3-$12
- Location: 150 North Kellogg Avenue
- Website: http://[email protected]
- Sponsors: Elks Lodge #613