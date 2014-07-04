Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

4th of July Elks Family Fun Fair

July 4, 2014 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Our annual Elks Family Fun Fair on July 4,2014 will be an event to remember.

BBQ Chicken lunch(our secret ingredients) will be served from 11:30 am - 4:00 pm for $12.00.

Visit our Baked Goods Booth and our Hamburger ($5.) and Hot Dog ($3) Station.

Games for all ages with Bingo in an air conditioned room and prizes for the winners.

There is no admission charge and plenty of parking.

Music and a great patriotic celebration to honor the birth of our nation.

Address for Elks Lodge #613 is  150 North Kellogg Avenue. Santa Barbara,CA 93111

 

  http://[email protected]
