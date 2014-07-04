Calendar » 4th of July Fireworks viewed from Stearns Wharf

July 4, 2014 from 9:00 pm

Stearns Wharf celebrates Independence Day with the best view of the annual fireworks show. While waiting for the fireworks show to begin, the wharf offers many other attractions including:

Ice cream, sherbet, candy, popcorn, fudge and cotton candy

Jewelry, hats, leather goods, art, crafts, gifts and toys

Shells, minerals and fossils

Wine tasting

Sportswear clothing

Bait and tackle supplies, including fishing gear rentals

Palm reading

Fresh fish, shellfish, steaks, prime rib, fish and chips, burgers, cocktails, exotic tropical drinks and more

Child-friendly water taxi

Interactive Sea Center museum

After dark, watch the annual pyrotechnic display from one of the best locations in the city as fireworks shoot out over the harbor.

Co-sponsored by the nonprofit SPARKLE and the City of Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit the City of Santa Barbara website at www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/waterfront/events/july4.asp.