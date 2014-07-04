Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

4th of July Fireworks viewed from Stearns Wharf

July 4, 2014 from 9:00 pm

Stearns Wharf celebrates Independence Day with the best view of the annual fireworks show. While waiting for the fireworks show to begin, the wharf offers many other attractions including:

  • Ice cream, sherbet, candy, popcorn, fudge and cotton candy
  • Jewelry, hats, leather goods, art, crafts, gifts and toys
  • Shells, minerals and fossils
  • Wine tasting
  • Sportswear clothing
  • Bait and tackle supplies, including fishing gear rentals
  • Palm reading
  • Fresh fish, shellfish, steaks, prime rib, fish and chips, burgers, cocktails, exotic tropical drinks and more
  • Child-friendly water taxi
  • Interactive Sea Center museum

After dark, watch the annual pyrotechnic display from one of the best locations in the city as fireworks shoot out over the harbor.

Co-sponsored by the nonprofit SPARKLE and the City of Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit the City of Santa Barbara website at www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/waterfront/events/july4.asp.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 4, 2014 9:00 pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Stearns Wharf
 
 
 