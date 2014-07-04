4th of July Fireworks viewed from Stearns Wharf
Stearns Wharf celebrates Independence Day with the best view of the annual fireworks show. While waiting for the fireworks show to begin, the wharf offers many other attractions including:
- Ice cream, sherbet, candy, popcorn, fudge and cotton candy
- Jewelry, hats, leather goods, art, crafts, gifts and toys
- Shells, minerals and fossils
- Wine tasting
- Sportswear clothing
- Bait and tackle supplies, including fishing gear rentals
- Palm reading
- Fresh fish, shellfish, steaks, prime rib, fish and chips, burgers, cocktails, exotic tropical drinks and more
- Child-friendly water taxi
- Interactive Sea Center museum
After dark, watch the annual pyrotechnic display from one of the best locations in the city as fireworks shoot out over the harbor.
Co-sponsored by the nonprofit SPARKLE and the City of Santa Barbara.
For more information, visit the City of Santa Barbara website at www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/waterfront/events/july4.asp.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 4, 2014 9:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Stearns Wharf