50/50 Day: A discussion on actions for a more gender-balanced world.
50/50 Day: A Global Day of Conversation on a Gender-Balanced World
The Women and Leadership Program at AUSB presents a 20 minute film and discussion on being apart of the gender equality movement. We will be screening the film: 50/50 Rethinking the Past, Present, and Future of Women in Power followed by a conversation on how to get involved in the movement.
Light refreshments will be served.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Hattie Husbands
- Starts: April 26, 2018 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5050-day-a-global-day-of-conversation-on-a-gender-balanced-world-tickets-44901990061