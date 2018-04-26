Calendar » 50/50 Day: A discussion on actions for a more gender-balanced world.

April 26, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Join the conversation! Be part of the movement!

50/50 Day: A Global Day of Conversation on a Gender-Balanced World

The Women and Leadership Program at AUSB presents a 20 minute film and discussion on being apart of the gender equality movement. We will be screening the film: 50/50 Rethinking the Past, Present, and Future of Women in Power followed by a conversation on how to get involved in the movement.

Light refreshments will be served.