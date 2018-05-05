Calendar » 50 Home Challenge Cheers! - emPower Santa Barbara County

May 5, 2018 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

The Solvang 50 Home Challenge invites its community supporters to join them for complimentary snacks at Standing Sun Winery. Bring a friend or neighbor to the “50 Home Challenge Cheers!” a special thank you for the community’s commitment to improving its homes through energy efficiency.

The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program along with CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Program) will be on hand to discuss the 50 Home Challenge, which is engaging with the community to retrofit 50 single-family homes to make them more energy efficient.

Those interested in home energy retrofits can learn about improving indoor comfort and air quality through energy efficiency, how to get involved, and sign up for a free home energy assessment. Representatives will also have information about utility rebates and available low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%.

Date: May 5, 2018

Time: 11 a.m-1 p.m.

Location: Standing Sun Winery, 92 2nd St, Buellton, CA 93427

Cost: FREE RSVP Online

For more information email [email protected] or call 805-568-3566