50 Home Challenge Home Energy Meeting - emPower Santa Barbara County

February 28, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Enjoy an evening with friends and neighbors to hear how the 50 Home Challenge is improving homes and communities through energy efficiency! The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program has teamed up with CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Program) to bring the 50 Home Challenge to Solvang. Attend and get the chance to:

· Take advantage of utility rebates and incentives

· Access low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%

· Sign up for your FREE Home Energy assessment

· Find out how you can improve your home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality

Those interested in home energy retrofits will learn more about the benefits of energy efficiency and how to get involved. Meet our Energy Coach and sign up for your free home energy assessment.

Date: Feb. 28, 2018

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: CHOMP Burgers, Fries and Shakes, 1693 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463

Cost: FREE

For more information email [email protected] or call 805-568-3566