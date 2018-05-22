Calendar » 50 Home Challenge Home Energy Meeting - emPower Santa Barbara County

May 22, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Meet up with friends and neighbors to enjoy pizza and hear about how the 50 Home Challenge is improving homes and communities through energy efficiency! The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program has teamed up with CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Program) to bring the 50 Home Challenge to Los Olivos. Attend and get the chance to:

· Take advantage of utility rebates and contractor incentives

· Access low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%

· Sign up for your FREE Home Energy assessment

· Find out how you can improve your home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality

Those interested in home energy retrofits will learn more about the benefits of energy efficiency and how to get involved. Enjoy pizza on us and sign up for your free home energy assessment with an emPower Energy Coach.

Date: May 22, 2018

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Location: Santa Ynez Valley Grange #644, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441

Cost: FREE

For more information email [email protected] or call 805-568-3566