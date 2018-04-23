Calendar » 50 Home Challenge: Meet Home Energy Champions - emPower Santa Barbara County

April 23, 2018 from 6:30pm

The first 50 Home Challenge - Solvang participants to complete extensive home energy efficiency projects will be recognized by city and county officials at the April 23 Solvang City Council meeting. Preceding the ceremony, members of the community are invited to a reception in the lobby and to speak with the participating homeowners about their experience, positive impacts, and find out how they can partake in the program.

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson and Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will present plaques to homeowners Peter and Jutta Aichinger, and Meagan and Eric Tambini recognizing their commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

The 50 Home Challenge is a joint initiative of Santa Barbara County’s emPower Central Coast program and the nonprofit CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Project) to engage an entire community and retrofit 50 single-family homes to make them more energy efficient. Stop by the reception to enjoy light refreshments and get the chance to find out how you can:

· Take advantage of utility rebates and incentives

· Access low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%

· Sign up for your FREE Home Energy assessment

· Improve your home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality

Date: Monday April 23

Time: Presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Location Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak Street, Solvang, CA 93463

Cost: FREE

For more information email [email protected] or call 805-568-3566