January 13, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

50 Home Challenge Pop-Up

emPower Santa Barbara County

Enjoy a morning with friends and neighbors to hear how the 50 Home Challenge is improving homes and communities through energy efficiency! The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program along with CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Program) will be on hand to answer all your home energy efficiency questions. Stop by Global Gardens and get the chance to find out how you can:

Take advantage of utility rebates and incentives

Access low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%

Sign up for your FREE Home Energy assessment

Improve your home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality

Those interested in home energy retrofits will learn more about the benefits of energy efficiency and how to get involved. Enjoy some refreshing lemonade and talk to homeowners already participating in the 50 Home Challenge.

Date: Jan. 13, 2018

Time: 10 a.m.-Noon

Location: Global Gardens, 2450 Alamo Pintado Road, Los Olivos, CA 93441

Cost: FREE

For more information email [email protected] or call 805-568-3566