50 Home Challenge Pop-Up - emPower Santa Barbara County

February 24, 2018 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Meet up with friends and neighbors to hear how the 50 Home Challenge is improving homes and communities through energy efficiency! The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program along with CHERP (Community Home Energy Retrofit Program) will be on hand to answer all your home energy efficiency questions. Stop by Windmill Nursery and get the chance to find out how you can:

• Take advantage of utility rebates and incentives

• Access low-interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%

• Sign up for your FREE Home Energy assessment

• Improve your home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality

Those interested in home energy retrofits will learn more about the benefits of energy efficiency and how to get involved. Enjoy some refreshing lemonade and sign up for your free home energy assessment.

Date: Feb. 24, 2018

Time: Noon- 2 p.m.

Location: Windmill Nursery, 925 CA-246, Buellton, CA 93427

Cost: FREE

For more information email [email protected] or call 805-568-3566