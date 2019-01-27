Pixel Tracker

50 Years After the Santa Barbara Oil Spill: A Call to Action

January 27, 2019 from 3:00pm - 5:30pm

Join us for a FREE community event to commemorate the first 50 years of the modern environmental movement, assess progress to date, and call for renewed engagement and civic action. Through special guest speakers, music and more, we’ll tap into the spirit catalyzed by the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill and create a path forward in the face of our current climate and environmental crises.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Environmental Defense Center, the Community Environmental Council, UCSB Environmental Studies Program, and GET OIL OUT!
  • Starts: January 27, 2019 3:00pm - 5:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Arlington Theater
  • Website: https://www.environmentaldefensecenter.org/50-years-after-sb-oil-spill/
