50th Anniversary of the 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail'

April 16, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

A complete reading of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” will be followed by an interdisciplinary panel discussion about the letter’s significance in regard to social justice in our present-day society. Students and faculty will share literary, historical, religious and political perspectives on how King’s themes of social justice and equality apply to current issues and events.