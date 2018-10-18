Calendar » 50th Birthday Bash for the San Rafael Wilderness With Rupert Cutler

October 18, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the San Rafael Wilderness! Enjoy beer and appetizers as we hear from Dr. Rupert Cutler about the 1960s-era fight to get the San Rafael Primitive Area officially designated as Wilderness in order to be preserved forever.

As the Assistant Executive Director for The Wilderness Society in the 1960s, Rupert Cutler was instrumental in working with local residents throughout Santa Barbara County to secure passage of the San Rafael Wilderness Act. Signed into law in 1968 and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the San Rafael Wilderness was the first citizen-driven wilderness campaign and still serves as a model for how local residents can join together to preserve wilderness lands for current and future generations to enjoy.

This event will take place on the beautiful Club & Guest House's terrace overlooking the lagoon at UCSB, and it will feature beer by Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. as well as local wine and appetizers.

