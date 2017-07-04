54th Annual Fourth of July Parade
July 4, 2017 from 1:00pm
Presented by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, more than 175 agencies will parade to a patriotic theme during the annual Fourth of July Parade down State Street. The parade begins at 1 p.m. at Micheltorena and State Streets and travels down state to Cota St.
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: State Street from Micheltorena St. to Cota St.
Cost: FREE
Visit www.pcvf.org for more information or call (805) 259-4394.
