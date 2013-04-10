Calendar » 5 Wishes: Have You Had the Conversation? (Part 1 of 2)

April 10, 2013 from 3:30pm - 5:00pm

Every day in Emergency Rooms, families face the trauma of having to guess what to do for a loved one facing a life threatening injury or illness. Having a conversation with them lets them know without guilt or guessing how they can respect your medical intervention wishes. Learn how to get your medical decision wishes fulfilled if you’re ever incapacitated & your loved ones need to make decisions on your behalf: PART 1: April 10 PART 2: April 24 RSVP to: [email protected] / 805-729-5038