Calendar » 5K Run/Walk for Love

November 1, 2014 from 8:00 a,m



Join Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS), Santa Barbara’s only full-service domestic violence agency, in its first ever 5K Run/Walk for Love on Saturday, November 1st at Goleta Beach at 9:00AM.

The 5K Run/Walk for Love seeks to promote healthy relationships and generate funds to support victims and DVS’s mission to end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services.

The course will take participants through the Goleta Beach bike path to Patterson, and back to the beach at area D. An awards ceremony, raffle and celebration will take place at the end of the race.

Date: Saturday November 1st, 2014

Time: 8:00am – Check-In; 9:00am – Run/Walk Begins

Location: Goleta Beach Park, Area D

Cost: A registration fee of $35 reserves each participant’s bib number. Participants who register must commit to raising a minimum of $250 to run/walk in the event (the registration fee will be applied toward this minimum)

Participants can register as an individual, join or create a team or register as a fundraiser/volunteer. The registration deadline is October 1, 2014.

Eligible participants raising $250 or more will receive a high quality tech t-shirt and refreshments on race day. Those who raise $750 or more will receive additional prizes and gifts.

For more information about the Domestic Violence Solutions 5K Run/Walk for Love or to register, please visit dvsrunforlove.org or call (805) 963-4458.