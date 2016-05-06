Calendar » 5K Sunset Beach Walk for Mental Wellness

May 6, 2016 from 4:00 PM

The community is invited to enjoy a beautiful sunset beach walk while showing support for people living with mental illness at the 5th Annual Walk for Mental Wellness, kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The Mental Wellness Center is proud to host the 5K Walk in partnership with UCSB’s Active Minds student advocacy group for the third year.



Registration fee includes a free event t-shirt, dinner provided by East Beach Grill, and live entertainment. All proceeds will benefit the Mental Wellness Center’s programs, which provide recovery, education, and family services to adults and families in Santa Barbara affected by mental illness.

For more information or to register, please visit www.MentalWellnessCenter.org or contact Debbie Terhune at 805-884-8440 / [email protected]

Time: 4:00PM- Registration; 5:00PM- Opening Ceremony; 5:30PM- Walk; 6:30PM- Dinner & Live Music