5k Walk Strong for Cancer Recovery

August 11, 2018 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

Organic Soup Kitchen is holding their 1st Annual 5k Walk Strong. You are not required to walk/run the entire 5k course. We have shorter options available. This event is baby-friendly and kid-friendly.

Food, drinks, and beer* will be served after your walk or run.

Be active -- for yourself and for our community! See you there!

The 5k Walk Strong is Organic Soup Kitchen's first local benefit walk to raise money for cancer patients and to raise cancer awareness. The event will be a “fun” run, as participants are not required to have bibs.



Organic Soup Kitchen is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, established since 2009.

Register yourself or your team here: https://raceroster.com/events/2018/18358/organic-soup-kitchen-5k-walk-strong



*Beer is for 21+ only. ID required upon check-in.