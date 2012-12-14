Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:33 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

5th Annual “Art Heals” Exhibit & Reception Featuring Art of Local Patients

December 14, 2012 from 4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception in honor of local cancer patients, survivors, and community members whose works are featured in the fifth annual Art Heals exhibit. Many of the works are created by first-time painters who, through participation in the Cancer Center’s classes, discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey. The event is free open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Cancer Center
  • Starts: December 14, 2012 4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Cancer Center, 540 West Pueblo Street
  • Website: http://www.ccsb.org
 
 
 