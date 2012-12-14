Calendar » 5th Annual “Art Heals” Exhibit & Reception Featuring Art of Local Patients

December 14, 2012 from 4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception in honor of local cancer patients, survivors, and community members whose works are featured in the fifth annual Art Heals exhibit. Many of the works are created by first-time painters who, through participation in the Cancer Center’s classes, discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey. The event is free open to the public and light refreshments will be served.