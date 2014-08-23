Calendar » 5th Annual Aloha Spirit Bash

August 23, 2014 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara, Calif. — the Aloha Spirit Bash returns to Santa Barbara for a fifth year, 12pm-5pm on Saturday August 23, 2014 at Elings Park soccer field. The Aloha Spirit Bash brings together the best in Hawaiian dance groups, Hawaiian music, food and beverages to benefit the local nonprofit, Food from the Heart.



Admission is only $25 per person and includes your meal, parking, entrance to the event and entertainment. Children under the age of 10 are free. It is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure your meal with entrance.



Dance performances by Hoapili Pomaika'i Aloha; Keanuenue Polynesian Entertainers from Orange County; UCSB’s Polynesian Club, Iaorana Te Otea. Music groups scheduled to perform include Ricky Hana, Ka‘amea, Island Connection, and Rian Basilio and the Rosters. There will also be a raffle and several silent auction items including a Stand Up Sports, stand-up paddle board; 5day-4night stay at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and a family package for 4 to Disneyland.

This family-friendly event encourages festival goers to bring their blankets, beach chairs, and umbrellas for picnic-style seating. Tickets will go on sale July 1, 2014 online at www.alohaspiritbash.org; and at selected locations TBA.