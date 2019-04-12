Calendar » 5th Annual Cooking Up Dreams!

April 12, 2019 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for an evening of deliciousness that will tickle your taste buds and tug at your heartstrings! The 5th Annual Cooking Up Dreams features a chef competition, wine raffle, silent and live auction. Guests and celebrity judges sample dishes prepared by leading local chefs and restaurants and vote on the dish that will win the People’s Choice or the Judge’s Awards.

Complimentary food, wine & beer. Live auction. Raffle. DJ Scott Topper. Photo Booth, and more!!

Tickets go on sale in March 2019.