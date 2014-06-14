Calendar » 5th Annual DSASBC Buddy Walk & Festival

June 14, 2014 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Each year the DSASBC Buddy Walk & Festival is an amazing event that is a great day for all! It is the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County's BIGGEST and ONLY annual fundraiser. What we raise helps us have all the great events we host each year for families and friends in our community!

Taking the stage this year - "Abandon Jalopy" featuring Blind Melon's Brad Smith, Dave Krusen (Pearl Jam, Candlebox) and more. Plus , Jamey Geston, The Wednesday Knights, and a few Rockshop Academy Bands!

Please support our efforts and join us for a great day!

Remember EVERYTHING is included with your registration fee – that’s your event t-shirt, lunch, snacks, drinks, crafts, games, face paining and more!! Adults $25 Kids 3-17 $10 under 3 free. Hope you can make it! Don’t forget your picnic blankets ‘n chairs to relax on the grass! Spread the word – invite family & friends! Start a Team, Join a Team or register solo!

BE THERE SATURDAY JUNE 14TH, 11AM - 4 PM

We are also still seeking silent auction donations, sponsors, vendors, activities and teams – contact Melissa (805) 886.4411 or [email protected] for more information. Please pre-register so we have your shirt size.

Register NOW ~ together let’s make this the best

Buddy Walk ever!!!