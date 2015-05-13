Calendar » 5th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon

May 13, 2015 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

The 5th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon will be held Wednesday, May 13th at an exclusive, oceanfront meadow in Summerland, CA, where approximately 225 local supporters will attend.

This farm-to-table themed luncheon raises funding for Flower Empower, a volunteer-driven program unique to Santa Barbara that delivers locally grown flowers, fresh-baked cookies, gourmet chocolates and cards handmade by young volunteers to anyone from Goleta to Ventura in need of cheer. Volunteers make deliveries to hospitals, hospices, cancer centers and personal residences to help ensure that those facing illness, recovery or loss know that they are not alone and that their community cares.

The event, which will be filled with great food, wonderful surprises and exciting auction items, will also honor the dedicated donors, volunteers and community growers that make the program possible. Flower Empower does not receive federal or state funding and, therefore, relies solely on the generosity of its supporters.

For more information on ticketing and sponsorship, please visit the event page.