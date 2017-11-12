5th Annual Salute to Vets
The Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation and Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation present an afternoon with live music, food, military vehicles on display, local beer and wine vendors, prizes and much more. Steve McPeters Band and Phantom Pomps will be performing throughout the afternoon. Join the fun and help support local area vets and their families.
WHEN: Sunday, November 12, 2017 from noon to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Santa Barbara Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
COST: $5 donation at the door, or $20 for entry, tri-tip bbq lunch, and raffle tickets. Free for veterans and children under 12.
