5th Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival

September 20, 2015 from 11:00am - 5:30pm

The Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival will include samples of 75+ artisan fermented foods from 40+ exhibitors, three stages featuring local and regional experts, and interactive hands-on activities. This all-ages experiential one-day festival celebrates the importance of traditionally fermented foods and beverages and empowers attendees to make these foods at home.

Highlights include:

Festival Kick-Off Party at The Good Lion and Sama Sama Kitchen on Tuesday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m., featuring fermentation-inspired cocktails, tapas and dinner specials.

“Nurture what Nature Gave You” Theme featuring science and health care industry professionals on how fermentation directly impacts health.

Fermentation Station, where attendees can participate in hands-on demonstrations that show how easy it is to make traditionally fermented salsa, probiotic soda, cultured butter, and escabeche.

Pickled Pavilion and Culture Corner, where fermentation experts will share the history, benefits and preparation of fermented cashew cheese, black garlic, pickles, turmeric kraut, coconut yogurt, hot sauce, and more.

Dozens of Ferment-centric Exhibitors, featuring 75+ different types of local and regional fermented foods samples, products, and supplies.

Farm-to-Bar Area, where attendees can taste traditionally crafted wild ale, native yeast fermented wine, cider, mead, fermentation-inspired cocktails, and other creative libations.

Whole Foods Market DIY Pickle Station where attendees can customize their own ferment with local, seasonal produce

Screamin’ Pickle Contest for amateur home fermenters who want to show off their craft for a chance to win the coveted glass pickle prize.

Bacteria Buddy Passport Program featuring hands-on activities for bacteria farmers ages 4-12 years old.

Knowledge Hub staffed with experts ready to answer fermentation-related questions.

Proceeds benefit SOL Food, whose mission is to educate, empower, and inspire individuals to deepen their connection with their local food economy.

Keep current by following “Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival” on Facebook, “SBFermentFest” on ​Instagram and Twitter. For more information and to purchase tickets: www.SBFermentationFestival.com