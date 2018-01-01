Calendar » 5th Annual Santa Barbara VisionWalk

April 11, 2015 from 9:00 a.m. Registration; 10:00 a.m. Walk Begins - 12:00 noon

VisionWalk is a fun, family-friendly 5K walk. Join people just like you who are committed to changing the future for their friends and family members affected with retinal degenerative diseases. Money raised through VisionWalk supports the important research funded by the Foundation Fighting Blindness, a national 501(c)(3) organization.