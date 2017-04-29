Calendar » 5th Annual SB Business Expo

April 29, 2017 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

Jim Cathcart and Patricia Fripp are the keynote speakers at the fifth annual Santa Barbara Business Network Expo & Conference from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at The Fess Parker – a DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, 633 Cabrillo Blvd.

Cathcart will speak on “Succeeding in Santa Barbara in 2017.” Attendees will learn about his hallmark “Causation Chain, Your Success Velocity, Vital Qualities of Self-Made Millionaires," and how to stay motivated.

Fripp will speak on “How to Increase Your Business by Becoming Powerfully Persuasive,” where attendees will learn how to stand out at networking events, maximize sales with stories, add the power of specificity, and how to connect to every prospect and customer.

"The Santa Barbara Business Network is the business hub for Santa Barbara, bringing independent business owners together, and connecting them with key resources to raise their revenue and public awareness," said Sandy Goe, organizer of the event. "The Santa Barbara Business Expo & Conference is an incubator for influencers."

Goe said, "The purpose of the expo is to provide a one-day venue where business owners can find all the resources they need in one place to boost their business for the year and future."

Exhibit space is limited, Goe said. "Register early for best pricing and availability," she said. For more information or to register visit www.BusinessExpoSB.com.

The Santa Barbara Business Network and the Business Expo were founded by local business owners and entrepreneurs, Sandy and Gino Goe. They were produced with a team of South Coast business owners and professionals who share the vision of an interactive and supportive community.

Industry experts will answers questions one-on-one on many topics including writing business plans, financial management, branding and social media marketing.

"Each year a nonprofit is selected to benefit through the publicity and ticket sales of the expo," Sandy Goe said. "The 2017 nonprofit is Habitat for Humanity," which works with low-income individuals and families in southern Santa Barbara County to build or improve a place they can call home.