5th Annual Sensational Seafood

October 10, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join us for a sunset celebration of the delicious ways your choices can protect the ocean’s health. Savor sustainability as you taste the wonderful variety of seafood harvested around Santa Barbara and watch expert chefs prepare it. Taste local wines and experiment with wine and seafood pairings. Get some interesting food for thought when you meet local fishermen and chefs who are leading the way to a more sustainable future.

•Pre-registration is required.

•Must be at least 21 years old to attend.

•Children and infants are not permitted.

•Valid picture ID is required to enter the festival.

•Parking is off-site. A free shuttle will run from the Palm Park lot to the Sea Center

