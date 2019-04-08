Calendar » 60th Anniversary Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour

April 8, 2019 from 8:00pm

Featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant, Bria Skonberg, Melissa Aldana, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura & Jamison Ross



“[Cécile is] perhaps the brightest star among jazz singers under 40.” Los Angeles Times



“It’s an allstar outfit with a mission, and that is to tell the story of Monterey Jazz with a shot of the festival experience to fans around the world.” Charles Donelan, Santa Barbara Independent



The Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour celebrates the legendary festival’s 60th anniversary with a knockout grouping of the next generation of jazz legends, featuring some of today’s most critically-acclaimed, award-winning young jazz artists. This top-tier roster of diverse and international millennial talent brings the leaders of jazz’s future together on one stage for a can’t-miss performance of original songs and classic jazz standards.

$35 - $50 : General Public

$15 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)