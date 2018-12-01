Calendar » 65th Annual Milpas St. Holiday Parade

December 1, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Milpas Street will have it's annual parade on Saturday, December 1st at 5:30 pm. It starts on Ortega Street and ends on Mason Street. This is put together by Milpas Community Association with the help of Eastside neighborhoods and business. It is probably one of the last truly community generated parades. Everyone is welcome to come and join in on the merriment.