Calendar » 68th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 8, 2013 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Focus on the fascinating world of orchids at the 68th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, March 8-10, 2013, with orchids on display in beautiful garden exhibits, floral arrangements and orchid-themed art and photography. Enjoy orchid culture and fine art demonstrations and visit the sales area with local, regional and international vendors offering thousands of blooming orchids for sale.